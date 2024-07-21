Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Torrid Price Performance

CURV opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.58 million, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 2.04. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

