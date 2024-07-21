TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $0.60. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 12,557 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on TCON. StockNews.com cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.