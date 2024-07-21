Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TREX stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 670,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 287.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

