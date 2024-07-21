TRON Price Hits $0.13 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.63 billion and $207.04 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,086,255,739 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

