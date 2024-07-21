Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

