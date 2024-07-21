Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191,170 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

