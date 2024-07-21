UBS Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $120.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $223.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. Bank of America cut their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.89.

Shares of FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

