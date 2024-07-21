Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.61.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.92. 897,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

