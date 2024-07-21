UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.38 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00003568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $195.34 million and $32.04 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,326,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,104,981 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

