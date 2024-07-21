Umee (UMEE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $134,607.86

Umee (UMEE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Umee has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $134,607.86 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Umee Profile
Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official website is www.ux.xyz. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Umee
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.
