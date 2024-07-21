Uniswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $142.65 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $8.08 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $142.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00109204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.9999854 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $111,334,703.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

