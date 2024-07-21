United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 49.6% per year over the last three years.

United-Guardian Trading Up 3.4 %

UG opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About United-Guardian



United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

