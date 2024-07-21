V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

V.F. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in V.F. by 10.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,849 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,059,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

