Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.40. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

