Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 158,738 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,553,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $2,389,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 251,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 6,102,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

