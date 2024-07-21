Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 17,367,502 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 303.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.62% of Cooper Companies worth $2,343,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,009. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

