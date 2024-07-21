Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.39% of Schlumberger worth $7,352,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %

SLB stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 17,680,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,746. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

