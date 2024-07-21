Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.41% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $5,675,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,676,000 after buying an additional 419,603 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $994,808,000 after buying an additional 1,551,828 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,677,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,758,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,008,000 after purchasing an additional 592,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 9,670,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,332. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

