Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,806,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $6,160,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.22. The stock had a trading volume of 973,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,130. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

