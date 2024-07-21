Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 414,605 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.93% of Zoetis worth $6,895,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 94.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

