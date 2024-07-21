Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.04 Billion Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $3,039,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,296 shares in the company, valued at $74,566,864.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,566,864.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,043 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,496 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.50. 1,024,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,039. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

