Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.42 Billion Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.22% of Ecolab worth $5,423,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,232.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 936.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.17. 1,025,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $246.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

