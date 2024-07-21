Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.35 Billion Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,415,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.63% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $6,354,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.27. 599,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,961. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $246.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $213.04 and a one year high of $274.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

