Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,974,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.27% of State Street worth $2,858,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $147,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in State Street by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in State Street by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after buying an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after acquiring an additional 385,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 383,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. 1,565,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

