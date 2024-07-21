Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 119,450 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $5,613,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.75.

NYSE MCO traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $458.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

