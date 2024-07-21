Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,280,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.20% of Nucor worth $5,794,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,451. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.07.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

