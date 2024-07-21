Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 24,954 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,839,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.98% of STERIS worth $2,661,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.40. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.