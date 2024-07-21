Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 270,759 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,623,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $7,170,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 4,229,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

