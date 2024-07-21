Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 882,203 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,759,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kroger worth $4,613,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %
KR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. 2,775,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,533. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
