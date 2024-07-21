Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,926 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.56% of IQVIA worth $5,327,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $419,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 37,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,091. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

