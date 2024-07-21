Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.43. 624,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.04.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

