Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,239 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

