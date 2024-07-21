Velas Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Velas has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $663,360.91 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00044502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,788,244 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

