Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0040

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001138 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

