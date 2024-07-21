Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40,516.90

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $40,516.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.23 or 0.00577504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00108166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00243335 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00069069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,866,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

