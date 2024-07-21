ViciCoin Price Tops $22.77 (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for approximately $22.77 or 0.00033785 BTC on exchanges. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $226.94 million and $201,552.23 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,965,768 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

