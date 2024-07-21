Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 356.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

