Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035,080.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

