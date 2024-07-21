Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

