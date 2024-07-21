Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Boosted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WSO traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $494.38. 195,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

