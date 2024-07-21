WAX (WAXP) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. WAX has a market cap of $147.10 million and $22.80 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04185557 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,023,544.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

