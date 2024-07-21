Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $100.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.