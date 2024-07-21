Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $200.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Shares of DY stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

