Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,703. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

