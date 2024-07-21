Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 1,604,223 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $44,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after buying an additional 900,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $27,739,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $15,840,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Down 1.9 %

MQ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 2,973,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,709. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

