Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys Shares of 2,488,179 Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,488,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,247. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 18.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

