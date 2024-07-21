Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,044 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.89% of Calix worth $19,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CALX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 581,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

