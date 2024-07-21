Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 33,846 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 33,846 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.11% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 345,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,599. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

