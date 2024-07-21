Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $54.30 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

