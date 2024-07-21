Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,086 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.14% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $59,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 2,428,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,324. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.